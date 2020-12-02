‘Finally’: Surfside Beach community reacts to pier reconstruction

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – This week construction continues on the Surfside Beach Fishing Pier and the community is eager for it’s completion.

The town has been without the pier for four years after it was damaged in Hurricane Matthew.

“It’s just sad that we don’t have a pier for the tourists to come and enjoy,” said High Tower, bartender at Neal & Pam’s Bar and Grill.

That could change come next summer.

“Sorry that it’s taking so long to get back in under construction, but we’re really excited about having a new pier to go to. So I can’t wait until they get it done,” said Bill Sledd, Surfside resident.

On Tuesday crews cleared beams as the WBTW drone flew above.

Tower says he and his coworkers are excited for new potential.

“Give people a place to come as an entertainment district and be down here. Not have to drive, but be able to walk from business to business,” said Tower.

Construction workers told News13 the project would be completed by June 2021.

A step in the right direction, but some have their doubts.

“I’m concerned. They say they’re going to finish by June of 2021, which sounds pretty ambitious to me,” said Sledd.

“I don’t ever listen to the timelines that they say on this stuff, but the fact that they’re working on it now is great,” said Tower.

Getting to this point wasn’t easy, as town leaders argued over which company was going to rebuild.

Now that work is getting done, many feel a sense of relief.

“I just can’t wait for this to be done, but yes it has been drama every step of the way,” said Tower.

The construction site is blocking some parking on Ocean Boulevard.

Fencing and barriers are set up for people to safely get around.