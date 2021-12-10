Finishing touches underway on HTC Aspire Hub in downtown Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach says the upcoming HTC Aspire Hub is set to bring a lot of energy to the Arts & Innovation district.

The sign for the co-working space just went up Thursday and crews are working on more final details ahead of its anticipated January opening.

“I looked out at this street and it’s like a real downtown Main Street,” executive director of Myrtle Beach’s Downtown Redevelopment Corporation Lauren Clever said. “And it’s exciting to see it come back to life.”

A big part of that coming back to life is the HTC Aspire Hub.

“It’s an entrepreneurial based operation,” Clever said. “They’re going to have an opportunity to rent an office more on a permanent basis. There will be some short term opportunities.”

Those opportunities will foster entrepreneurs and small businesses. It’ll feature technology, mentors and plenty of space for collaboration.

A group called eMYRge is set to manage the space. HTC gave the give a 250,000 grant to help make the project happen. Clever hopes it will push the city’s economy forward.

“Entrepreneurs are very creative people,” Clever said. “They start with an idea. They work very hard to build that into an actual tangible thing and that could become a business somewhere.”

She hopes it’ll also help the Grand Strand to retain more young people and families. It’s also a major part of the Arts and Innovation district which is still in development.

“This is really our first effort to make sure the energy is good and positive, and we get the right businesses down here,” Clever said. “Because we want people. We want the lights to stay on. We want people in and out.”

City council is expected to vote next week on the first reading of an ordinance to approve eMYRge’s lease at the building. The second reading would happen in January, which would basically make everything official. Count on News13 for updates.