Fire breaks out at Myrtle Beach Denny’s

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a Denny’s in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to the blaze just after 8 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach fire.

It happened at the location on U.S. 17 Business and 8th Avenue South.

First responders were able to get the flames under control and no one was hurt.

Lt. Evans says it appears the fire started in the kitchen area of the restaurant.

He added that the fire will ‘more than likely’ keep Denny’s from opening Saturday.

Count on News13 for updates as the investigation continues.