Fire crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Horry Co. lumberyard; no injuries reported

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) - Local non-profits are providing recovery funds and free educational tools during COVID-19 to help provide free wifi and relief grants to people struggling in the community.

A Georgetown Country non-profit organization, The Village Group, is providing a new learning program that offers wifi connection to families and students without access. As many students are asked to make the transition to virtual learning, Executive Director of The Village Group Ray Funnye says 30 to 40 percent of families in their area can’t afford wifi.