CONWAY, SC AREA (WBTW) – Fire crews responded to a 2-alarm fire at an Horry County lumberyard overnight.
Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue and the City of Conway Fire Department were dispatched to the lumberyard, located in the area of 149 French Collins Road, at 11:57 p.m. Monday for “a second-alarm commercial fire,” HCFR says in a Facebook post. “Efforts will be sustained to work with on-site crews to remove wood and cut off air supply to the wood-curing system—where the fire is located—to minimize severity and potential property damage.”
No injuries were reported.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Indiana man waiting for $1,700 stimulus payment sees millions in his bank account
- Fire crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Horry Co. lumberyard; no injuries reported
- Sunny and warm today but showers return tonight
- Storms leave debris, some homes damaged in Wallace community
- Local non-profits help with virtual learning, relief funds