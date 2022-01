MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Some Myrtle Beach residents may wake up to lower water pressure Wednesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a call around 2 a.m. for water in the roadway along Burcale Road. A Facebook Post by the fire rescue says a water leak was confirmed to be the source of the ground-level pooling.

Residents in the area may notice decreased water pressure.

Horry County Fire Rescue asks everyone to avoid the area, and never drive through a flooded roadway.