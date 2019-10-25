Fire crews respond to shed fire on Hwy 319 in Horry County

CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – Fire crews responded to a shed fire on Highway 319 in Horry County on Friday.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to 4400 Hwy. 319 around 12:50 p.m. for a structure fire call, according to a tweet from the department.

Conway Fire Department crews also responded.

The shed was vacant and no injuries were reported.

On Wednesday, HCFR and the Conway Fire Department responded to a shed fire on Franks Lane. No injuries were reported.

Also on Wednesday, HCFR responded to 7253 Highway 134 for a shed fire. Crews arrived shortly after 5 p.m. and found a fully-involved shed fire. The fire was put out and no injuries were reported.

All three fires remain under investigation.

