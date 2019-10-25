CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – Fire crews responded to a shed fire on Highway 319 in Horry County on Friday.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to 4400 Hwy. 319 around 12:50 p.m. for a structure fire call, according to a tweet from the department.
Conway Fire Department crews also responded.
The shed was vacant and no injuries were reported.
On Wednesday, HCFR and the Conway Fire Department responded to a shed fire on Franks Lane. No injuries were reported.
Also on Wednesday, HCFR responded to 7253 Highway 134 for a shed fire. Crews arrived shortly after 5 p.m. and found a fully-involved shed fire. The fire was put out and no injuries were reported.
All three fires remain under investigation.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Fire crews respond to shed fire on Hwy 319 in Horry County
- VIDEO: Lumberton police seek to identify person in connection to homicide investigation
- Uber driver picks up new mom, buys clothes for her sick baby
- Teen killed in gas station shooting ambush in Texas
- Suspects in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s murder issued no bond