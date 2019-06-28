Fire crews respond to chlorine leak at Myrtle Beach hotel

UPDATE: 5 P.M.:

The scene is now clear, according to Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue/

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Fire crews are responding to a hazmat situation at a Myrtle Beach hotel.

Crews are responding to a hazmat incident at the Camelot by the Sea hotel, located at 2000 North Ocean Boulevard, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans, with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. Hotel staff have cleared the pool deck.

Evans also said an off gas caused 14 people on the pool deck to have breathing issues. All were treated and six were taken to Grand Strand Medical Center with minor breathing issues.

According to a tweet from MBFR, crews are on scene of a chlorine leak at the hotel. People are asked to avoid the area.

