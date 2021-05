CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Six people and two dogs were displaced after a house fire early Sunday morning on Dunbarton Lane in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were dispatched at 4:34 a.m. and the fire has been put out, HCFR said on Twitter. No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross was called to help the people living in the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.