MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Two people are being helped by the American Cross after their home in Myrtle Beach was damaged in an overnight fire.

The fire happened at a home on Hadley Circle, according to the Red Cross, which is providing financial assistance to help the family with immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter.

No other information about the fire was immediately available from authorities. Count on News13 for updates.