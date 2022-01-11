Fire damages home on Marsh Court in Myrtle Beach; no injuries reported

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Firefighters responded Tuesday evening to a house fire in the 9300 block of Marsh Court, according to Capt. Jonathan Evans of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

Flames were coming through the roof around the chimney but crews were able to bring the fire under control, Evans said. Everyone in the home got out safely, and there were no injuries, he said.

As of about 9 p.m., crews remained on the scene. No other information was immediately available.

