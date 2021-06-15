Fire in 1900 block of North Ocean Boulevard contained to 5th floor unit, North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue says

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Fire damaged a fifth-floor unit of a building in the 1900 block of North Ocean Boulevard Monday evening, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 p.m. after a report of visible smoke coming from the fifth floor. Crews quickly put out the fire and contained it to the fifth-floor unit, the department said in a Facebost post.

Damage was contained to the unit that was on fire and one unit above it, which had minor damage resulting from forcible entry by firefighters. No injuries were reported, and firefighters remained at the scene until about 10 p.m. Horry County Rescue assisted.

The fire remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.