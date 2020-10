CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – SLED tells News13 the fire investigation into Joey’s Riverwalk Grille in Conway is closed.

The origin of cause was “undetermined,” officials said. “No reason to suspect foul play involved.”

Conway fire crews battled a large fire at a popular restaurant on Laurel Street in late March. There was “heavy fire involvement” when they arrived, according to Taylor Newell, Conway spokesperson. Most of the roof was engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported.