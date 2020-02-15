Fire leaves vehicle damaged in Longs area

LONGS AREA, SC (WBTW) – An outdoor fire Saturday left one vehicle damaged in the Longs area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Pint Circle around 3:39 p.m.

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue

Stations 5 (Wampee), 18 (Stephens Crossroads) and 34 (Red Bluff) worked to keep the blaze contained.

There were no reported injuries following the fire.

