Fire leaves vehicle damaged in Longs area

LONGS AREA, SC (WBTW) – An outdoor fire Saturday left one vehicle damaged in the Longs area.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Pint Circle around 3:39 p.m.
Stations 5 (Wampee), 18 (Stephens Crossroads) and 34 (Red Bluff) worked to keep the blaze contained.
There were no reported injuries following the fire.
