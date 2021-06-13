Firefighter hurt during structure fire on Highway 17 in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) – A firefighter was injured Sunday morning while crews battled a fire in the 1500 block of Highway 17 in Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The injured firefighter was taken to the hospital, HCFR said, but there’s no word on the extent of injuries.

HCFR was dispatched at 6:22 a.m. to a reported commercial structure fire and was able to bring the flames under control. No additional information was immediately available, and the fire remains under investigation, HCFR said..

The Calabash Fire Department assisted in fighting the fire. Count on News13 for updates.