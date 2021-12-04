Firefighter suffers shoulder injury battling house fire on Tidewater Drive in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A firefighter was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury suffered while fighting a house fire Saturday morning on Tidewater Drive in North Myrtle Beach, authorities said.

The injured firefighter was taken to Seacoast hospital, according to Pat Dowling, a spokesman for the city of North Myrtle Beach. No other injuries were reported.

Flames were coming through the roof of the residence when firefighters arrived at the scene in the 1200 block of Tidewater Drive, Dowling said. Most of the damage was contained in the attic above a garage, he said.

No other information was immediately available.