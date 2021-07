PAWLEY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) – A firefighter was taken to the hospital Saturday after a house caught on fire in Pawleys Island, according to Midway Fire Rescue.

It happened at 68 Windward Way, and the department said on its Twitter page that it remained an “active incident” as of about 4 p.m. Saturday.

@MidwayFireResQ on scene at 68 Windward Way for a working House Fire. 1 firefighter sustained injuries and was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital. Active Incident — Midway Fire Rescue (@MidwayFireResQ) July 3, 2021

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.