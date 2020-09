MURRELLS INLET (WBTW) – Firefighters are battling a residential structure fire in Murrells Inlet.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area near McDowell Shortcut Road while crews work the scene. The fire broke out just after 12:30 p.m. on Monday on the 11000 block.

Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District crews are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for details as we work to learn more.