A van caught on fire at 6:40 a.m. on March 17, 2021, at 3656 S. Hwy 701 in Conway. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was injured after a van caught on fire Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived at about 6:40 a.m. to 3656 S. Hwy 701 in Conway to find a van engulfed in flames, according to a social media post from Horry County Fire Rescue.

The fire was quickly extinguished. A nearby building was not damaged.