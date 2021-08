MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Drivers are asked to avoid an area of S. Ocean Boulevard while crews work a structure fire.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is on the scene of a working structure fire at 2501 S Ocean Blvd. There are no injuries reported at this time, according to the MBFD.

But authorities are asking people to please avoid the area for their safety and the safety of firefighters.