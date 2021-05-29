Fireworks illegal in Myrtle Beach, fire department reminds residents and visitors

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, a time when many people like to buy and enjoy fireworks.

However, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department reminds residents and visitors that although you can buy fireworks in Horry County, they are illegal to have or use in the city of Myrtle Beach.

“If you are planning to use fireworks this weekend or this summer where it is legal, remember to use them responsibly,” the department said.

National Fireworks Safety Month begins Tuesday and continues through July 4, the department said, and anyone who handles fireworks is encouraged to abide by the following safety guidelines: