Fireworks illegal in Myrtle Beach, fire department reminds residents and visitors

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, a time when many people like to buy and enjoy fireworks.
However, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department reminds residents and visitors that although you can buy fireworks in Horry County, they are illegal to have or use in the city of Myrtle Beach.
“If you are planning to use fireworks this weekend or this summer where it is legal, remember to use them responsibly,” the department said.
National Fireworks Safety Month begins Tuesday and continues through July 4, the department said, and anyone who handles fireworks is encouraged to abide by the following safety guidelines:
- Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from buildings or vehicles
- Never carry fireworks in your pocket
- Wear safety glasses whenever using fireworks
- Always have water ready if you are shooting fireworks
- Do not experiment with homemade fireworks
- Never relight a “dud” firework (wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water)
- Alcohol and fireworks do not mix (save your alcohol for after the show)
- Know and follow all local and state fireworks laws