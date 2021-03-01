First-ever Murrells Inlet Marshwalk Restaurant Week kicks off Monday

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Monday is the first day of the first-ever Murrells Inlet Marshwalk Restaurant Week.

The Marshwalk Restaurant Group has partnered with Georgetown Foodland for one week to allow customers to try all of the special menu items prepared by award-winning chefs.

They decided to try the event as COVID prevents the annual Taste of Marshwalk.

There will be eight restaurants with each offering tasty three-course menu items for only $35. The MarshWalk Group includes the following restaurants: Bovine’s, Wahoo’s Fish House, Drunken

Jack’s, Creek Ratz, Dead Dog Saloon, The Claw House, The Wicked Tuna, and Mojo’s Marina Bar and

Grille.

“As we were unable to host our Annual Taste of the MarshWalk event this past January, we are excited to bring our guests an additional MarshWalk event where they are able to be seated and socially distanced among our restaurants here at the MarshWalk all while enjoying the different cuisines at our wide variety of restaurants,” said Christina Burzler, CEO and Founder of Brickyard

Marketing, LLC.

“This culinary-inspired event offers our guests the opportunity to visit our beautiful Murrells Inlet

MarshWalk and also try these amazing specialty dishes created specifically by our restaurants’ talented chefs for this featured week.”



For more information and a full list of menu items for this week visit www.marshwalk.com, like our

Facebook page (@TheMarshWalkofMurrellsInlet) or call the MarshWalk answering service (843) 497- 3450.

Marshwalk Restaurant Week will run from March 1 – March 7. Restaurant Week menus will be made available after 4 p.m. for this one week only.