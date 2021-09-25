First Moo and Brew Festival on tap Saturday in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 100 craft beers, some of the best burgers in the South and live country music.

That’s just some of what you’ll find at the first Moo and Brew Festival Saturday at Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place, 812 N. Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach. Camping chairs and blankets are welcome at the festival, which runs from noon until 8 p.m.

The festival’s entertainment lineup includes Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Green, Jukebox Rehab, The Jebb Mac Band, Shawn Bilton, and Warrick McZeke. In addition, 10 local restaurants will be competing for the “Best Burger” trophy, and there will be a variety of games, artists and other vendors.

There will be a VIP session from 12:30 to 2 p.m. to showcase special small batch releases and beer from each brewery. General admission and open tasting will be from 2 until 8:30 p.m.

Following the festival, organizers said the Bowery will be hosting an after-party, with bands invited to take over the stage for “plug and play jam sessions throughout the night.”

A portion of the proceeds from the festival will directly benefit the South Carolina Jaycees. Moo & Brew has raised nearly $50,000 for other organizations during previous festivals in other communities.