Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes, who died of COVID-19.

Mayor Brenda Bethune received permission from the Governor’s Office to fly the flags at half-staff in honor of Rhodes, according to the city.

The flags will be at half-staff in the city of Myrtle Beach from Thursday through Jan. 27, as to not infringe upon Horry County Police Officer Melton “Fox” Gore’s half-staff recognition.

Flags will be flown at half-staff for Gore until sunset Wednesday.

Rhodes was the mayor of Myrtle Beach for 12 years and was first elected in 2005. He also was the executive director of the Beach Ball Classic basketball tournament.