Flea market vendor, Woof Woof Fashions, hosts dog rescue and fashion show in North Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach, S.C. (WBTW) — Woof Woof Fashions at the North Myrtle Beach flea market is thriving after recently falling victim to a fire. On Saturday, they held a dog rescue and fashion show for the community.

“It took a while, but I’m back open, and I’m happy I’m back open,” Woof Wood Fashions owner Sheri Trager said.

Four months ago, Trager along with several other businesses at the North Myrtle Beach flea market lost everything in a fire.

“All my clothes, doggie clothes, jewelry, everything… gone,” she said.

Fast forward to now: She’s back to doing what she loves, which is hand sewing outfits for dogs. On Saturday, dozens of people came out to witness her work firsthand.

“We wanted to build up more people and do something else so I decided on a doggie fashion show,” Trager said.

With hours of effort going into every little detail for each outfit, Trager said it was well worth it.

“It’s fun seeing all the dogs walk the runway. It was a little crazy,” she said. “I had it all in my head the night before, but it was a lot of fun for me.”

As a way to help local animal shelters, she also partnered with Kind Keeper Animal Rescue.

“We brought some of our adoptable dogs out to strut their stuff on the red carpet and hopefully find some homes,” Jessica McAteer, events coordinator at Kind Keeper, said.

And with the current overcrowding issues many animal shelters are facing, McAteer said events like these are what help animals find their forever homes.

“It’s a great thing to catch people when they’re out and about,” she said. “Just ’cause you’re not looking for a dog doesn’t mean your not gonna fall in love.”