“Flexibility will be key”: HCS preparing for back to school

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – On Wednesday the Horry County Schools Guidelines Development Committee met for the first time.

The district says the committee was split up into five different areas of focus that include:

Public health and safety

School operations and logistics

Teaching and learning

Equity and family needs

Emotional and social health

Committee memberships include district principals, staff, and parents.

The district says it will include memberships for transportation, food services, and human resources.

Lisa Bourcier, Director of Strategic Communications and Community Engagement, says school operations are going to be very different than years passed and flexibility will be key.

On Friday the State Board of Education is expected to release back to school guidelines for every school district.

Once HCS is given guidelines, Bourcier says staff will need to be “extensively trained” on new policies.

The district says the subcommittees are in for a busy summer of planning.

“There’s lots of additional policies that need to be looked at when it comes to visitors and volunteers in our school system. Facility usage. Will be have different types of scheduling models? So those are all the things that the individuals in these committees will be looking at,” said Bourcier.

The district says the biggest challenge they will face, as well as the rest of the state’s districts, is transportation.

HCS says the state cannot likely provide an extensive amount of school buses to every school district.

In the event that they do, HCS says hiring and training enough bus drivers would be challenging.

Another obstacle will be keeping students socially distant while riding.

“We very well could have a call to action for parents and say due to those limitations we may ask if you are able to drive your students to school, we would ask that you try to do so because of the capacity limitations that we may be facing. It’ll be interesting, again to see what those guidelines are and how we framework those plans,” said Bourcier.

Stay with News13 for the latest in statewide back to school developments as we learn them.