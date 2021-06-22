American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Myrtle Beach International Airport

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Myrtle Beach International Airport Tuesday, according to officials.

The plane landed safely after 6 p.m. and was towed to the gate, according to a statement from American Airlines. Flight 1603 was a flight between to Myrtle Beach from Charlotte. The plane indicated a possible mechanical issue.

The airline said the maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft.

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, the plane was an Airbus A319. It took off from Charlotte at 4:53 p.m. and landed in Myrtle Beach at 6:13 p.m. after circling around a few times.

Full statement from American Airlines:

“American Airlines flight 1603 with service from Charlotte (CLT) to Myrtle Beach (MYR) indicated a possible mechanical issue shortly before landing at MYR. The flight landed safely and was towed to the gate where our maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft.”

