Flooding causes road closure in Conway, drivers asked to find alternate route

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Flooding has caused a road closure in Conway Thursday night, according to the City of Conway.

The city said water is covering the road on Long Ave. at Grier Swamp. Barricades have been set up in the roadway.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route and to not try to drive around the barricades.

