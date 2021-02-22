Flooding impacts Socastee community, wait for flood relief continues

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — For the seventh time in six years Rosewood Estates is under water.

The Socastee community assessed the damage on Monday as water continued to rise.

“We’ve lived here for 22 years like I said and the first 16 it was wonderful. The last six have been a nightmare,” said Kevin Talbert.

Talbert says flood insurance won’t cover the damage to his home due to some technicalities.

He and his family packed up their RV and left for higher ground.

Talbert says he will be back when the water subsides.

“We love living here. We always have. It’s been a wonderful place, but sooner or later your nerves get to you and you can’t take this anymore,” said Talbert.

Down the road Mark and David Moore are working to renovate their parent’s home.

In February 2019 a basement bedroom was destroyed and he 80-year-old couple hasn’t lived in the house since.

The brothers were able to renovate the bedroom, but their efforts were devastated by a second flood in June 2019.

The room remains unfinished and the Moore’s say it’s getting expensive to keep up with.

However they are more concerned for the safety of their parents.

“I don’t want them down here in this mess. It’s just not good for elderly people. It’s not. I’m hoping we can fix it and just sell the thing to get up from under it,” said Mark.

Those who live in the neighborhood say this burden isn’t theirs to bear.

They’re asking Horry County officials to make good on their promise and prevent flooding from happening again.

“It’s lip service. They’re not actually doing anything. They just keep talking about doing something and it’s getting old,” said Talbert.