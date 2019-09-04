Florence County has moved to OPCON 1 ahead of Dorian

EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) – Florence County has moved to OPCON level 1 ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The county’s Emergency Operations Center will have reduced staffing of emergency personnel overnight Wednesday, according to Florence County Emergency Management. The county will move to full activation at 6 a.m. Thursday, and continue 24 hour operations for the duration of the storm.

Horry County, Georgetown County, and the City of Conway previously moved to OPCON 1 earlier this week.

