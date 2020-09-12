Food bank in Surfside Beach distributes food to over 180 families

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Tabernacle Church Food Bank in Surfside Beach distributed food to over 180 families during a free food giveaway Friday.

According to an event organizer, each family received over $350 of food and in total, 52,250 pounds of food was moved.

According to the food bank’s website, 172,497 pounds of food has been given out so far in 2020. It also says 8,384 families have been fed this year. It’s unclear if those numbers include the amounts from Friday’s giveaway.

Those who would like to donate to the food bank can donate on the food bank website.