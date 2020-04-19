Food distribution events coming to Grand Strand to help HCS families

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Several organizations on the Grand Strand have organized two food distribution events coming up this week.

They’re aimed at helping families after Horry County Schools suspended its meal distribution program last week.

The City of Myrtle Beach says this week’s pickup events were organized by the United Way of Horry County, IMPACT – Myrtle Beach, US Foods and A&A Produce Company.

There will be one food box given per car and each car must show a form of ID to get one.

Distribution starts at 3 p.m. for both days and locations:

3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, April 20 – Living Water Baptist Church, 1569 SC Highway 9, Longs

3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 22 – Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 North Oak Street

Horry County Schools suspended the initiative after employees at multiple locations were exposed to COVID-19. That took effect Thursday. The district said it would re-asses the program after a two week period. School officials said since March 16, 166,072 meals have been served to HCS students.

Latest Headlines