Food distributions in Horry County in need of volunteers

United Way of Horry County has partnered with Lowcountry Food Bank to organize food distribution events for Horry County.



During the COVID-19 epidemic, many people are unemployed and struggling to make ends meet. We want to be able to support our neighbors and give back in any way we can. We need volunteers to assist with our food distribution events.



Thursday, April 30th: Loris Middle School: Volunteers to arrive by 10 am and distribution is scheduled to begin at 11 am



Friday, May 8th: Whittemore Park Middle: Volunteers to arrive by 1 pm and distribution is scheduled to begin at 2 pm



Thursday, May 14th: Aynor Middle School: Volunteers to arrive by 9:30 am and distribution is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am



Thursday, May 14th: Loris Middle School: Volunteers to arrive by 10 am and distribution is scheduled to begin at 11 am.



Friday, May 22nd: Socastee Elementary School: Volunteers to arrive by 1 pm and distribution is scheduled to begin at 2 pm.



To learn more about the distributions and to sign up to volunteer, click below!



