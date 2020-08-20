Food trucks rely on locals after canceled festivals

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – As festivals continue to cancel due to coronavirus concerns, local food trucks are adapting and finding new venues.

Meredith McCarthy owns The Gnosh Pit and has been is newer to the food truck game.

McCarthy says her first big event was the Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival in 2019.

“I was so excited about this year. I put in everything, all my money into events for this summer and then everything was canceled,” said McCarthy.

She says her summer calendar cleared after more than 10 bookings canceled.

McCarthy then focused on advertising in community groups on social media.

“Emails and phone calls. So we started getting booked really quickly with communities,” said McCarthy.

Food trucks have been working with home owners associations to make neighborhood venues happen, but zoning ordinances limit where trucks can set up.

Some food truck supporters are fighting for a permanent spot.

“It would be great if we could have a food truck hub. Every large city has a food truck hub. Not that we’re a large city, but you know we should really get it together,” said McCarthy.

With no idea when her truck may see festival grounds again, McCarthy says she is grateful for the communities who keep coming back for more.