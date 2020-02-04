Forestbrook Middle School offers counseling after student dies in shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Forestbrook Middle School is offering grief counseling services after a student was shot and killed.

14-year-old Anthony Lemay was shot on the 500 block of 65th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

On Monday police took one person connected to the shooting into custody, but as of Tuesday no charges were filed.

In a statement to News 13 Horry County Schools says the district learned of Lemay’s tragic death on Monday:

“We have received limited details surrounding the incident, and we will continue to respect the privacy of the family. The death of a student, however, has a ripple effect on the school community; therefore, Forestbrook Middle School is providing counseling services to students and staff who may be adversely affected by this loss” – Lisa Bourcier HCS spokesperson

Dozens of social media posts were shared by friends and fellow students of Lemay expressing grief, sadness, and disbelief that he is gone.

Lemay’s aunt provided News 13 with photos of Lemay and his surviving family.

The aunt says Lemay leaves behind two brothers and many cousins who were like his siblings.

She says Lemay was outgoing, protective, and was loved by everyone.

While Lemay would have done “anything in the world” for his family, he was especially helpful to his mother.

Funeral services are being planned and will take place at Lewis Funeral Home and Crematory.