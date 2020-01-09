Forestry commission conducts prescribed burn in Conway nature preserve

CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue says the South Carolina Forestry Commission is conducting a prescribed burn Thursday near Conway.
The burn is happening in the Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve, near International Drive, according to HCFR.
Fire crews say if you see smoke in the area, it’s likely coming from the burn and there’s no need to call 911.
No road closures are expected as part of the burn.
