Former Atlantic Beach police chief says he’s been cleared of domestic violence, settlement reached

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A former Atlantic Beach police chief says he’s been cleared of domestic violence and a settlement has been reached in a lawsuit.

Former Atlantic Beach Police Chief Timothy Taylor said in a statement Monday that he and the Town of Atlantic Beach have resolved Taylor’s lawsuit against the town. Taylor “alleged the Town defamed him when they terminated him and made certain statements regarding his termination.”

“During the course of the lawsuit, both sides exchanged documents, took depositions of witnesses, and conducted their own investigations,” Taylor said.

As of Monday, “no evidence of any criminal wrongdoing on Mr. Taylor’s part has been presented or discovered, and, in fact, both the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (“SLED”) and the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office declined to prosecute Mr. Taylor for any criminal wrongdoing stemming from his time as Chief for the Town of Atlantic Beach.”

I am pleased to have been vindicated in this case, as my reputation and standing in the community is important to me, as it is to each of us, and my goal all along was to clear my name. I am happy to close this chapter in my life and focus on my new law enforcement role. I have tremendous respect for Sled Chief of Police Mark Keels and his agents for an outstanding job they did during the course of their investigation. They treated me like a person and the man that I am. I always performed my job as the Chief of Police for the Town of Atlantic Beach and never did anything wrong while I served as Chief. I worked many long hours for the Town OF Atlantic Beach and gave them my all. I have made a great reputation and name for myself in the Law enforcement world and will continue to keep it that way. I

spoke life and prosperity over my life and that’s how I was able to overcome it all. Timothy Taylor’s statement

Taylor also thanked his family, attorney, and pastors in his statement.

“Last but certainly not least I want to thank my wife and kids for standing with me and loving me and telling me that everything will be all right. I want to thank My outstanding Attorney Clay Hopkins who fought very hard for me, as well as my mom and dad who cried many nights worrying about me. I am still here, I am still alive, and very blessed. I leave one thing for the ones that came against me that told all of the lies.”

The full settlement can be read here.

News13 reported in November 2018 that Taylor had filed a lawsuit against the City of Conway, claiming he lost his job as a result of his arrest in 2017.

In October 2017, News13 reported that a judge dismissed charges against Taylor.

LATEST HEADLINES: