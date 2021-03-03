Former Atlantic Beach police chief settles lawsuit with City of Conway after 2017 arrest

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Atlantic Beach police chief settled a lawsuit Wednesday against the City of Conway, according to his attorney, Tyler D. Bailey.

Former Atlantic Beach police chief Timothy Taylor filed a lawsuit in 2018 claiming the City of Conway damaged his reputation and caused him to lose his job after his arrest.

Taylor was arrested by Conway police in 2017 and accused of unlawful neglect of a child and domestic violence, first offense. Those charges were dismissed due to lack of probable cause.

In addition to losing his job, the lawsuit also claimed he suffered emotional distress.

The terms of the settlement were not made available as of Wednesday night.

In 2019, Taylor settled a lawsuit against Atlantic Beach.