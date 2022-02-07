Former Aynor student nationally recognized for acting skills

HORRY COUNTY. S.C. (WBTW) — Christian Moody, a student from Gallivants Ferry, is being nationally recognized for his acting skills.

Moody attended Aynor High School before his acceptance to the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities, where he now serves as a co-president of the Multicultural Club and the Feminist Club.

Since attending the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities, Moody has been nominated for national awards and has received more than $5,000 of scholarship money.

In December, he was named a YoungArts finalist in the nation’s leading arts competition for high school students. YoungArts winners are the most accomplished young visual, literary and performing artists in the nation.

Moody was chosen out of 7,000 applicants for the YoungArts award and is a nominee for a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, the highest national honor for student artists.

He started acting when he was a child. As he’s gotten older, acting has become part of him.

“There’s something about when I’m making this art, I learn more about myself, I learn more about the things that are good and bad about myself,” Moody said. “For a lack of better words I get to explore my humanity.”

Moody said that he would not be where he is today without the help of South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities.

”I think one of the most important things we learned here is that it’s not about playing an emotion,” he said. “It’s not about crying. It’s not about being angry, it’s about doing something to get something from someone else you want to move somebody else. And knowing that it makes it made me question how I approach people. Especially having to take a an outside, look at myself, how do I speak to people? How do I, someone I don’t know, when I’m aware just passed? How do I? How do I engage with them? And what am I doing because it’s so easy to not have control or discipline over your tongue and say the wrong thing to the wrong person. And they’re deeply affected by that. And I think acting made me think well, the words I have truly do have power and they envy.”

The South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities cultivates young artists from across the state through pre-professional training in the areas of creative writing, dance, drama, music and visual arts.

Since 1999, the school has had 92 students from Horry County.

Christian is the 14th student from the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities drama department to become a YoungArts finalist in theatre.

Moody said that his motivation stems from his upbringing.

”My motivation is, is my past. it’s not easy being a Black man growing up in the South,” he said. “And I say that with truth. It’s not easy. And you experience things, you see things that that you wish you had, and you go through things. And I know that there’s a future for me, you know, it’s so it’s a mixture of the past and the future knowing that, that if I don’t do this, I know what’s there. I know what I know what I don’t want to live I know I know. And I know how I do want to live, and I must keep going to get there.”

Moody has dreams of being an actor on Broadway, in movies, directing and producing. But before people see him on the big screen his next stop is college.