Former Georgetown police chief named new Myrtle Beach director of diversity, equity and inclusion

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach announced the naming of their new director of diversity, equity and inclusion Tuesday.

Kelvin Waites was named the new DEI, a position that was approved and funded in the city’s Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget. He begins his role on July 1.

Waites has more than 24 years of law enforcement experience in Horry and Georgetown counties, even having served as the chief of the Georgetown Police Department. Waites also served four years in the U.S. Army.

“Kelvin’s impressive record of community service and professional experience made him the standout candidate,” City Manager Jonathan “Fox” Simons, Jr. said. “He has dynamic communication and leadership skills, a passion for collaboration and organizational management expertise that make him an asset to the city and our staff.”

As DEI, Waites will work “work with city leaders to develop the strategy and action plan needed to achieve diversity, equity and inclusion goals and then drive the city to successfully implement that plan,” according to a facebook post by the city.

“I’m excited about working with staff and getting to know everyone here at the City of Myrtle Beach,” Waites said. “We want to reflect the community that we serve and build a sense of belonging and mutual support. Celebrating our diversity, fostering equity and seeking inclusion in the conversation are desirable goals.”

Waites earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Organizational Management from Charleston Southern University. He also received certification from the University of South Florida’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace Program.

He graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy and the Drug Enforcement Administration Drug Unit Commander Academy, both in Quantico, Virginia.