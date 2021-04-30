HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Former Horry County Councilman Paul Price has died, according to an obituary. He was 74.

Price died Tuesday from Lymphoma, according to the obituary. He was born in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was sent to Kuwait in 2002 to manage the safety of bases in Kuwait, Pakistan, and Oman.

Price was also a state trooper and received a medal of valor from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association, the obituary says.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the McSwain Funeral Home Chapel in Newberry. Memorials can be made to Disabled American Veterans, 6437 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29209 or to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle, #100, Columbia, SC 29210.

Social distancing is required at the funeral and masks are encouraged.