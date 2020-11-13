Former Horry County Republican Party leader dies

(Source: Tim McGinnis) Robert Rabon (left) and State Rep. Tim McGinnis are pictured at a South Strand Republican event honoring him in February.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The former leader of the Horry County Republic Party leader died Friday, according to a Facebook post from State Rep. Tim McGinnis.

Robert Rabon loved promoting and supporting the party, according to a Facebook post Friday from McGinnis.

“He spent so much time over the past few months working hard running the Horry County Republican Party’s efforts to secure local, state and federal seats,” McGinnis wrote. “He was a uniter and a fighter and he will be missed.”