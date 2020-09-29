MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Former Midway Par 3 course is set to reopen Friday under a new name and new management.
The course will be named The Aero Club and is designed differently than a normal golf course, according to Chip Smith with Atlantic Golf Management. The Par 3 course will be 18 holes and will be lit for nighttime, Smith said.
Smith also said The Aero Club will have 34 speakers playing music throughout the course. There will also be some domestic and craft beer available.
Midway Par 3, located at 3301 S. Kings Highway, closed in 2017.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- 3 in custody after shooting, chase in Laurinburg
- SCHSL high school football media rankings – week 2
- Woman told to forfeit Second Chance Lottery prize after USPS loses certified mail with ticket inside
- Bojangles to begin serving pulled pork BBQ menu items
- Former Midway Par 3 to reopen Friday under new name, management