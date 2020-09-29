Former Midway Par 3 to reopen Friday under new name, management

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Former Midway Par 3 course is set to reopen Friday under a new name and new management.

The course will be named The Aero Club and is designed differently than a normal golf course, according to Chip Smith with Atlantic Golf Management. The Par 3 course will be 18 holes and will be lit for nighttime, Smith said.

Smith also said The Aero Club will have 34 speakers playing music throughout the course. There will also be some domestic and craft beer available.

Midway Par 3, located at 3301 S. Kings Highway, closed in 2017.

LATEST HEADLINES: