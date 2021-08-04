Former Myrtle Beach mayor’s vision becomes reality

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Family and friends of former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes saw his vision become a reality Wednesday night with the unveiling of the John Rhodes Computer Lab at The Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand.

Rhodes died in January from COVID-19, and this is one way to continue his legacy.

“On behalf of the board of directors and the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand, let’s open this lab up on behalf of John Rhodes.”

Rhodes not only served as Mayor of Myrtle Beach, but he was also the Board Chairman of the Boys and Girls Club. His wife Terri Springs said he always gave back, especially with children who needed help.

“Every time that you turn around and look at what John has done, it’s been for the betterment of the children of this community,” Springs said.

Springs said at the beginning of the pandemic, with kids having to go to school online from home, Rhodes saw there was a need for a computer lab to help the underserved children. Wednesday night, his vision became a reality with 40 computers spread throughout the building.

“We know that he wanted these young people to be able to sit down in front of these computers and do anything that any other child wanted to do, so we’re glad that it’s actually happening today,” said Tracy Bailey, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand.

The club started the John Rhodes Technology Fund just a few months ago and was able to open this so quickly because of donations. They had a goal of $50,000 but surpassed it by raising $65,000.

“I think John would be over the moon,” Bailey said. “He’d be thrilled. He would say we [have to] do it for the kids, that’s what he would say to me every time I saw him.”

Springs said she just couldn’t hold back the tears.

“I’m so happy that this has happened, but there’s much more work that we need to do here, so don’t think we’re finished,” she said.

To donate to The Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand or to sponsor a child, head to their website.