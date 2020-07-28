Former Rep. Alan Clemmons appointed to SC Revenue & Fiscal Affairs board

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Former Rep. Alan Clemmons was appointed to the South Carolina Revenue & Fiscal Affairs board.

The office received a letter from House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Murrell Smith on July 21.

Clemmons has been a member of the South Carolina Bar for 30 years and is licensed to practice before the United State Supreme Court, Federal District Courts, and all other South Carolina state courts.

Clemmons resigned from his position as representative in June, saying he wanted to spend more time with family and his law practice. Clemmons was a Representative since 2002 and recently won his primary election 10 days before resigning.

While representative, Clemmons was chair of the following committees: House Rules Committee, Sales, Use and Income Tax Subcommittee of the House Ways and Means Committee, and Election Laws Subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee.

Clemmons said after 18 years of being a representative and serving as the District 107 member, he will now be stepping down. “With a heavy heart, but solid conviction; today, I announce my resignation from the SC House of Representatives effective at noon today,” Clemmons said in June.

South Carolina Election Commission officials told News13 a special election will not be held for the seat because the general election is so close. Clemmons’ primary election opponent Case Britton will run again.

