Former Surfside Beach mayor Doug Samples dies

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Former Surfside Beach Mayor Doug Samples has died, according to mayor Bob Hellyer.

“The Town of Surfside Beach mourns the passing of former Mayor Doug Samples, and expresses its deepest sympathies and condolences to his family and friends,” the town said in a statement.

Samples became mayor in 2012 and served until 2016 after being elected to serve on town council in 2002, according to the town.

In 2016, Samples was honored by the South Carolina House of Representatives with a resolution recognizing him for “improving and maintaining the quality of life…by directing efforts to improve public infrastructure to retain the town’s ‘family beach’ atmosphere and image, supporting the town’s tourism industry, and encouraging business investment.”

A cause of death has not been officially released. Information about funeral arrangements will be provided by Goldfinch Funeral Home.