Former Trump campaign photographer announces run for Myrtle Beach mayor

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Trump campaign photographer has announced his run for Myrtle Beach mayor.

Gene Ho said he spent a lot of time traveling over his nearly two-year period as Trump’s campaign photographer. In a Facebook post, he said he has decided to run for Myrtle Beach mayor in 2021.

“I’ve never run for public office nor was it ever my intention to do so,” Ho said. “However, the one thing that I’ve learned the last few years is that making a difference in the world starts at home. It begins with our family, then carries over to the community.”

Ho said he will earn the support of Myrtle Beach while sharing his ideas and listening to theirs.

Brenda Bethune won the mayoral race in 2017.