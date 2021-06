MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Traffic has slowed on George Bishop Parkway in Myrtle Beach following a three-vehicle accident.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to this call at 1:15 p.m. Four people are being taken to the hospital with injuries.

HCFR is asking drivers to please avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of responders.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is on scene and investigating.