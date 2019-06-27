Free child ID and fingerprinting event being held in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach’s Aquatic and Fitness Center is helping parents keep their kids safe with a free child id and fingerprinting event.

The event is in partnership with the New York Life Insurance Company.

The event was held Wednesday until 6 p.m. and will run Friday from 8 a.m. until noon.

Your child can get a free child id card, and digital fingerprinting cards.

“I had a parent come up to me just recently. They were in Disneyland and her daughter got away from her for about 10 minutes, which was very frightening. She was able to use the identification card she had and showed some of the people that worked at the park, and they were able to find her in about 10 minutes,” said Scott Luxich, agent, New York Life Insurance.