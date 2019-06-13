Free lunch available to students during the summer in Horry, Georgetown counties

HORRY COUNTY/GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Free lunches are available to student during the summer in Horry and Georgetown counties.

No cost lunches will be offered from those under 18 years of age at the following locations through the summer in Horry County, according to the district:

Carolina Forest High School: June 17 – August 2 from 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Conway High School: June 10 – Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Green Sea Floyd’s High School: June 10 – Aug. 2 from 11:15 a.m. – 11:35 a.m.

Loris High School: June 10 – Aug. 2 from 10:30 a.m – 11 a.m.

Myrtle Beach High School: June 10 – Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

North Myrtle Beach High School: June 10 – Aug. 2 from 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Socastee High School: June 10 – Aug. 2 from 10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Forestbrook Middle School: June 17 – July 18 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Horry County Education Center: June 17 – July 18 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Myrtle Beach Middle School: June 17 – July 18 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

North Myrtle Beach middle School: June 17 – July 18 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Whittemore Park Middle School: June 17 – July 18 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Carolina Forest Elementary School: June 12 – July 18 from 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Conway Elementary School: June 12 – July 18 from 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Most sites in Horry County will be closed the week of July 4. For more information, call 843-488-6927.

Through a partnership between Georgetown County Parks and Recreation and the Georgetown County School District, kids ages 18 and under can get a free summer lunch and snack at any of three county recreation facilities through the USDA Summer Nutrition Program, which is administered by the school district, according to Jackie Broach, Georgetown County Public Information Officer.

Food will be available to students Monday through Friday from June 10 through July 26. Locations and times are as follows:

Beck Recreation Center, 2030 Church St. -snacks available from 9-9:30 a.m., lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

Choppee Recreation Center, 8259 Choppee Rd. – snacks available from 9-9:30 a.m., lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

Howard Recreation Center, 1610 Hawkins St. – 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Reservations are not required for youth to take advantage of the program.

The parks and recreation department is pleased to have been approved to participate in the program. Staff has completed all training and will be ready to begin serving food on June 10, according to Broach.

The school district is seeking partners, like churches and community groups, to serve as host sites. Groups are also needed to help transport groups of kids who may have difficulty reaching a food distribution site.