Free meals for seniors 60+ in Horry County offered this Friday

Horry County Council on Aging is offering any senior citizens in the county the opportunity to pick-up 5 FREE meals once a week.

Meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To receive these services.

Must be a senior citizen (60+) or a caretaker taking the meal to a senior citizen and be

a resident of Horry County.

• Must provide name, address and phone number at pickup.

• Only 2 meal packs allowed per car.

• Individuals are only permitted one pick-up per week.

• Each individual must show a state issued ID.

FRIDAY MAY 22 – 10 a.m. to noon, North Strand Senior Center

1223 Highway 57 Little River, SC 29566

Phone number: 843-399-4088



FRIDAY MAY 22 – 1 p.m.– 3 p.m., Grand Strand Senior Center

1268 21st Avenue Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Phone number: 843-626-3991