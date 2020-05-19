Free meals for seniors 60+ in Horry County offered this Friday

Horry County Council on Aging is offering any senior citizens in the county the opportunity to pick-up 5 FREE meals once a week.
Meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
To receive these services.
Must be a senior citizen (60+) or a caretaker taking the meal to a senior citizen and be
a resident of Horry County.
• Must provide name, address and phone number at pickup.
• Only 2 meal packs allowed per car.
• Individuals are only permitted one pick-up per week.
• Each individual must show a state issued ID.
FRIDAY MAY 22 – 10 a.m. to noon, North Strand Senior Center
1223 Highway 57 Little River, SC 29566
Phone number: 843-399-4088
FRIDAY MAY 22 – 1 p.m.– 3 p.m., Grand Strand Senior Center
1268 21st Avenue Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Phone number: 843-626-3991